InCred acquires Orowealth 02 Jan 2023, 07:48 PM IST
The transaction will allow all the existing investors of Orowealth to fully exit their investments worth $1.7 million.
BENGALURU : InCred Capital, the wealth and asset management arm of InCred Financial Services Ltd (IFSL), has announced the acquisition of digital investment firm Orowealth in an all-cash deal.