Indegene to raise $200 mn from Carlyle, Brighton Park

“We plan to accelerate the pace of acquisitions, primarily in the US and Europe. We are also looking to expand overseas and will set up operations in Mexico. Health tech has possibilities and investors are taking note of that," Manish Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Indegene said in an interview. “Carlyle’s commitment to healthcare sector with their pharma expertise coupled with Brighton Park’s experience in the technology sector makes the two firms the ideal partners to support our company’s continued growth."