In a strategic move, Asia’s leading startup accelerator, India Accelerator (IA) plans to start a “Pulse" cohort for innovative companies working in the Health-tech space. IA will offer a sixteen-week long accelerator program to a cohort of 5 to 7 emerging startups operating in this space.

Pulse is a specially curated accelerator program bringing together the strengths of India Accelerator and some of the best minds in the HealthCare world. These leading personalities, with their strong expertise and experience in the HealthCare domain, along with IA’s mentor, partner, and investor network help startups unlock their full potential in the healthcare industry.

India has become one of the leading destinations for effective healthcare services with tremendous capital investment. India Accelerator aims to provide resources to early-stage startups that are building innovative and need-of-the-hour solutions.

Commenting on the same, Ms. Mona Singh, Co-founder, India Accelerator said" With the Pulse Cohort launch, we aim to enable entrepreneurs to leverage the health-tech sector in India. India’s Healthcare market is expected to touch USD 372 billion by 2022 and additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic had demanded businesses and startups to rethink for better and faster access to the right healthcare facilities.Our objective is to collate with some of the great minds in the healthcare world and mentor them to boost their businesses. We want to accelerate innovation and transform Indian healthcare through these startups."

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anjan Bose, Lead Advisor- Pulse said, "India Accelerator provides a thriving environment for ambitious and competent startups, venture capitalists, and large enterprises in the tech community to help each other succeed. IA-Pulse is a specially curated accelerator program bringing together the strength of India Accelerator and some of the best minds in the HealthCare world. These leading professionals, with their strong expertise and experience in the HealthCare domain, along with IA’s Mentor, Partner, and Investor Network help startups unlock their full potential in the healthcare industry."

The selected startups will get access to IA’s technological and business infrastructure, mentors, network-building opportunities that culminate into a demo day attended by corporates, VCs, PE partners, and external investors.

In order to successfully operate the program, there will be a selection and execution team of the senior healthcare industry leaders. This team would be responsible for managing the milestones set for the vertical such as screening and sourcing of right startups, onboarding and acceleration of startups, mentor board formation, ensuring startups meeting the pre-set growth milestones and marketing and promotion of the vertical, among others

