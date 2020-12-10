Commenting on the same, Ms. Mona Singh, Co-founder, India Accelerator said" With the Pulse Cohort launch, we aim to enable entrepreneurs to leverage the health-tech sector in India. India’s Healthcare market is expected to touch USD 372 billion by 2022 and additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic had demanded businesses and startups to rethink for better and faster access to the right healthcare facilities.Our objective is to collate with some of the great minds in the healthcare world and mentor them to boost their businesses. We want to accelerate innovation and transform Indian healthcare through these startups."