Horoscope, reimagined: AI to read your stars

But back then, the business model was more geared towards being an aggregator. Even now, the Noida-based company has nearly 35,000 astrologers, accounting for 65% of its revenue. “The remaining 35% comes from AI,” said Pandey. “The growth for the human side of the business has slowed to about 1-2% every month, while AI is about 20%.” In the next four to five months, the company expects AI revenue to overtake that of the aggregation platform.