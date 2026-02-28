AI-native startups are now trying their luck in astrology, aiming to supplement or replace current aggregator business models with hyper-personalised algorithms with greater accuracy.
Horoscope, reimagined: AI to read your stars
SummaryStartups such as Melooha, AstroSage AI, Vaya, AstroSure AI, and HiAstro are reshaping the ancient practice of astrology with AI.
