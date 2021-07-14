India AI startup Fractal weighs IPO as pandemic fuels growth

Revenue in the fiscal year after this one is set to reach $250 million, he said. Among Fractal’s new initiatives is Crux Intelligence, which combines machine learning and natural language processing to allow enterprises to easily gather business intelligence from data and convert such analysis into action.“It’s like the Siri or Google Assistant for businesses," said Kathy Leake, the head of Crux Intelligence. “Customers can query in simple language and have data analysis and personalized business insights at their fingertips."Fractal has also incubated several other AI projects including Qure.ai to assist radiologists in their diagnostic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data streams.