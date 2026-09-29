India’s early-stage AI startups get term sheets faster as competition heats up

New Delhi: As India seeks to close the gap with AI leaders the US and China, early-stage AI startups are securing investment commitments faster, with term sheets arriving in as little as two weeks, compared with about a month previously, according to several industry executives.
The shift comes at a time when the country has seen a steady rise in funding in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, from $340 million in 2020 to $1.1 billion in 2025 and $1.4 billion so far this year, according to data platform Tracxn.