India’s early-stage AI startups get term sheets faster as competition heats up

For Naveen Murugan, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Creedom.ai, an AI-powered creative intelligence platform that raised around ₹4.1 crore in September this year, the term sheet landed in around two weeks. According to Murugan, the process now involves pitching the idea, followed by investors assessing the product, key company metrics and the market opportunity before deciding whether to invest. But that 'yes' or 'no' comes much faster than it used to. “Earlier, it could take months. Now, you typically get an answer within weeks,” he added.