Cats are having their moment in India—and startups are rushing in with gourmet treats
Summary
- A clutch of startups is betting on premium, preservative-free meals for India’s growing tribe of pet cats—serving up real meat, broths, and superfoods as cat ownership surges across urban homes.
Bengaluru: Pet cats are finally getting the startup attention dogs have long enjoyed. A clutch of new companies is betting on premium, preservative-free meals for cats—complete with meat and superfoods like beetroot powder.
