Bengaluru: Pet cats are finally getting the startup attention dogs have long enjoyed. A clutch of new companies is betting on premium, preservative-free meals for cats—complete with meat and superfoods like beetroot powder.

Unlike dogs, cats have distinct nutritional needs. They require a higher share of protein and animal-based nutrients, opening the door for startups catering to their particular palates.

Gurugram-based Smylo, which packages preservative-free meat for cats, has crossed ₹2 crore in sales since it was launched in November last year. The startup, which also sells ready-to-serve broths and wet meals for cats, has raised nearly $500,000 from investors, including Singapore-based DSG Consumer Partners.

“Almost 90% of dogs in India still eat home-cooked food, but with cats, it’s the opposite—90% rely on commercial packaged food. That’s a much bigger opportunity," said Smylo co-founder Karthikeya Gupta.

A similar cat food brand, Indie Cat, was launched earlier this year by the team behind Chennai-based Pets of Paradise. Indie Cat provides wet meals for cats made from chicken, tuna, mackerel, or lamb, and infused with beetroot powder, inulin, and turmeric.

“Five, six years back, the cat scene was quite dull. Dogs were overwhelmingly number one, with cats being less than 10–15% of pets," said Hari Shankar, co-founder of Pets of Paradise, which was founded in 2023. “But since covid, the balance is almost 50–50 in many urban PIN codes—a massive shift in Indian pet parenting."

Avanti Pet Care, founded in 2023 by listed aquaculture company Avanti Feeds Ltd, unveiled its range of premium cat foods in March this year before launching its line of dog foods earlier this month. The company’s pet food brand, Avant Furst, produces premium packaged pet meals in collaboration with Thailand’s Bluefalo Group, which has been making pet foods for over two decades.

Other pet-focused startups such as Goofy Tails, Purrcle, and Innomalous also cater to the cat food market.

‘Miniature tigers’

According to Euromonitor’s Pet Care in India 2025 report, shared with Mint, wet food, such as stews for pets, is among the most rapidly expanding pet food subcategories in India, with the trend being particularly pronounced in cat food.

“Cats are obligate carnivores, meaning they rely on nutrients found only in animal tissue," said Dr. Priya Dhar, a veterinarian at Hitesh Swali Animal Care in Mumbai. “Cats are also known to drink less water due to their desert ancestry. Wet meals help increase hydration and reduce the risk of urinary tract issues—another reason why this segment is expanding."

India’s broader pet market is also undergoing a transformation. According to Euromonitor’s estimates shared with Mint, India’s pet care market is expected to grow from $786.6 million in 2024 and to $884.4 million this year. Of this, the pet food market is projected to rise from $680.3 million in 2024 and $769.7 million.

India’s overall pet population grew at around 5% in 2024 and is projected to reach 39 million pets this year, driven by urbanisation, and rising disposable incomes, according to the Euromonitor report.

“The fastest-growing [pet] segment is cats," said Hubert Wieser, chief executive of Nestlé Purina Asia, in a recent interview with Mint. “Unlike dogs, home-cooked food doesn’t always work for them, leaving pet owners no choice but to purchase packaged cat food."

For Nestlé Purina Asia, the global petcare subsidiary of Swiss food giant Nestlé SA, India is among the fastest-growing markets, according to Wieser. Purina, which sells food and supplements for cats and dogs, launched in India in 2017.

Kim Bill, head of Nestlé Purina’s Global Accelerator Lab, said that as cities grow denser and working hours stretch longer, cats fit modern routines better than dogs. “Cats give love and affection but don’t require walks or large spaces. As apartments get smaller, cat parenthood naturally rises."

Shankar of Pets of Paradise similarly attributed the niche but growing preference for cats as pets to urban convenience.

“Cats can be left alone for a Sunday, with someone just coming to feed them and change the litter," he said. “For every cat item sold, at least four dog items are sold today, but the CAGR for cats is around 25% and upwards."

But manufacturing cat food presents unique challenges. “Cats are obligate carnivores—it’s a miniature tiger," Shankar said. “They can throw tantrums anytime. Palatability is subjective, and it’s much harder to crack than dog food."