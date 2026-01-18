Climate funding: Why PSUs are stepping in where VCs fear to tread
Sakshi Sadashiv 10 min read 18 Jan 2026, 05:08 pm IST
Summary
Shipyards, gas utilities, global asset managers are reshaping India’s climate-tech funding. While venture capital steers clear, these legacy institutions and overseas investors are backing long-gestation technologies—from marine coatings to EV infrastructure to carbon removal—with patient capital.
New Delhi: Neiox Eco Cycle isn’t the sort of startup you read about every day. It isn’t solving for fashion, food or grocery delivery. Rather, it is in the business of ship hulls—specifically, it is developing carbon-negative, non-toxic marine coatings for the undersides of marine vessels.
