Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >India comes second in unicorn race in Q3

India comes second in unicorn race in Q3

Premium
A unicorn is a startup with a valuation of at least $1 billion. iStockphoto
1 min read . 12:05 AM IST Tarush Bhalla

India added close to 10 unicorns in Q3, versus seven by China and Hong Kong, and four each by the UK and Canada, signalling the rapid pace of investment activity

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : India has raced ahead of many developed economies, including China, the UK and Canada, in adding new unicorns during the third quarter (Q3) of calendar year 2021, according to PwC India.

BENGALURU : India has raced ahead of many developed economies, including China, the UK and Canada, in adding new unicorns during the third quarter (Q3) of calendar year 2021, according to PwC India.

A unicorn is a startup with a valuation of at least $1 billion.

A unicorn is a startup with a valuation of at least $1 billion.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

India added close to 10 unicorns in Q3, versus seven by China and Hong Kong, and four each by the UK and Canada, signalling the rapid pace of investment activity.

However, the US continued to lead the chart by a distance, adding close to 68 unicorns in the September quarter.

The quarter also saw Indian startups raise $10.9 billion across 347 deals; the first time investments in Indian startups have crossed more than $10 billion in a quarter, PwC said.

As per industry estimates, Indian startups have raised more than $24 billion in the first three quarters of 2021.

“Startups have leveraged the accelerated digital adoption seen among businesses and individuals alike to create newer business models, and this is driving investor interest in a big way. We are seeing the average deal size increase and quicker funding rounds, which has led to a surge in deal activity across sectors, since early this year," said Amit Nawka, partner - deals and startups leader, PwC India.

More than 84% of the overall funding activity during the third quarter was focused on growth or late-stage deals, while 61% consisted of early-stage funding rounds, the consulting firm added.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Reit, the bite-size option on your real estate menu

Premium

Mid-cap stocks catch their breath after a record run

Premium

Cheap home loans aren't for everyone. Do you make the cut?

Premium

Hindustan Zinc, riding the global rally in zinc prices

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!