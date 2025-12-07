Venture capital hunts for India’s next big consumer AI champion

According to a report by San Francisco-based venture fund Menlo Ventures, there are 1.8 billion people globally who use consumer AI at least weekly or monthly, of which 600 million use it daily. In the same vein, $12.1 billion was spent on consumer AI tools, though most of this goes towards general AI assistants. Crucially, only about 3% of the 1.8 billion users actually pay for AI services, with an overwhelming majority relying on free tools. There is a “massive opportunity for specialized tools to unlock more value," the firm said in its note.