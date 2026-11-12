India’s consumer AI startups win VC backing, but retention remains the big test

MUMBAI: Venture capital investors are doubling down on Indian consumer artificial intelligence startups, betting that tailored applications for everyday tasks—from spoken English to personal finance—will persuade users to pay for AI.
The immediate challenge for these startups is no longer acquiring users, but retaining them in a price-sensitive market. Investment activity is accelerating across stages. Trading platform Sahi is seeking $40 million to $50 million at a valuation of $400 million to $500 million, while spoken-English app Supernova is in talks to raise $15 million to $20 million from Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India and Verlinvest, Mint reported earlier.