India has seen an explosion of fertility startups. Next up: deal spree
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Jessica Jani 6 min read 18 Jul 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
At least 37 fertility ventures were founded between 2021 and 2025 as rising incomes make assisted reproduction services accessible to more Indians. Here's what these startups offer and who is chasing them…
Bengaluru/Mumbai: India’s growing incomes and falling fertility rate have birthed a new breed of startups looking to fill gaps and provide convenience in assisted reproduction services, drawing interest from investors and large healthcare chains.
