Fintech SaaS player Lentra aims to grow revenues 4x in three years, plans IPO on hitting target
MUFG Bank and Bessemer-backed Lentra is betting on AI to power its next phase of business growth. If the bet works, it could leave behind challenges of tepid demand for SaaS products, client concentration risk, and moderate scale—and set the ground for an IPO.
Lentra, a software as a service (SaaS) company that helps digitize lending operations at banks and non-banking finance companies, plans to sell shares on public markets in three years time, a period during which it has set itself a target to expand revenues four times, a top company executive said.