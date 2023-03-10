‘India has 25% of the world’s weddings’

During the pandemic, everyone universally was forced to figure out how to get married, or just push it off. In India, probably 70% of weddings still ended up kind of happening in some way, shape or form. But in the US, this was about 50% and a lot of them came back later and did at least one celebratory function. Our view is that in 2023, the number of weddings will come back to normal across the globe.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}