“What you hear on the investment side, to me, it is inflationary. Too much demand, too less supply, so the asset gets repriced. It’s a great time if you are series C plus company; a lot of money is chasing you. Therefore, you have to be smart and efficient about raising money and most probably raise more capital that what you need at this point of time," said Ashneer Grover, CEO and Co-founder of BharatPe.