India is a must-win market for any global tech company: Rajan Anandan

India today has more than 500 million Internet users who consume 16 gigabytes data per user, per month. By 2025, we will have 1 billion internet users which means we will be neck-on-neck with China in terms of the largest internet user market. If you are a global Internet company, being and winning in India is a huge priority because what is at stake is 1 billion internet users, on 4G or 5G. India is a must-win market for any global tech company. In 2010, India had less than a few thousand startups, there were no Indian unicorns, and India had less than a billion dollars of venture capital funds. Fast forward to 2019 and we have more than 40,000 Indian start-ups, 30 unicorns and $14.5 billion in venture capital money so the investments Facebook, Google and others are making here is not surprising.