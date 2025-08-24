K-beauty is having its moment in India as brands strive to get the glow back
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 24 Aug 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Summary
Indian brands are increasingly chasing K-beauty, skincare and cosmetic products based on the South Korean beauty regimen known for its unique ingredients like snail mucin and Jeju volcanic ash for a hydrated, glowing complexion, often called ‘glass skin’. But Korean brands are swooping in too.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: A wave of K-pop and K-dramas swept Indians along. Now, consumer brands hope to reinvigorate growth and shine in a crowded market with K-beauty.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story