K-beauty is having its moment in India as brands strive to get the glow back

Growing premiumization has helped, too. Amore Pacific, the parent of South Korean skincare brands Innisfree, Laneige, Etude, and Cosrx, counts India as its second fastest-growing market after the US, according to Mini Sood Banerjee, assistant director and marketing head of Amorepacific India. “India is having its beauty moment, especially in the premium and luxury space. The average ticket size across brands is ₹4,000-5,000 in offline retail with a repeat rate of more than 50%."