India overtakes UK to come third in unicorn race: Hurun report

The Hurun report said that 2021 has been the most successful year in the history of unicorns globally, with the total tally of such companies hitting 1,058, up from just 568 in 2020. Further, it showed that the share of unicorns from the US and China, dipped slightly to 74% from 79% in 2020, suggesting that fundraises by companies in countries outside the world’s two largest economies were gathering pace.