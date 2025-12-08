Mint Interview: Speed of value creation in India will be much faster next decade, says Peak XV’s Mohit Bhatnagar
Mohit Bhatnagar, managing director at VC firm Peak XV anticipates a faster pace of value creation in India, focusing on consumer, fintech, and software investments. The firm plans to explore new sectors and may substantial stakes in companies like e-commerce platform Meesho for long-term growth.
MUMBAI : Fresh from its success of recently-listed Pinelabs, Groww and Meesho, their funder and one of India's top venture capital fund Peak XV believes the speed of value creation in India is likely to be much faster in the coming decade than it was in the past, its managing director Mohit Bhatnagar said in an interview.