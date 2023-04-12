India ranks 5th in countries with most AI investment1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 09:12 PM IST
Total investments in AI startups in India stood at $3.24 billion in 2022, placing it ahead of South Korea, Germany, Canada and Australia, among others.
New Delhi India ranked fifth in terms of investments received by startups offering artificial intelligence (AI)-based products and services last year, according to Stanford University’s annual AI Index report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×