India ranks 5th in countries with most AI investment

“Given the unprecedented interest and the increasing industry sentiment that it is a step change in AI capabilities, I expect VC investments to gather pace in the coming quarters," said Kashyap Kompella, an AI analyst and chief executive at research firm RPA2AI.Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst at GlobalData, said “long-term prospects are likely to be promising" and the rebound in both deals volume and value in the December quarter could be seen as an indication of it. According to the findings of VC analytics firm Tracxn, investments in AI startups in India jumped from $1.7 billion in 2020 to $5.2 billion in 2022. “The development and return on investment potential of investing in AI firms is very high. Despite the current funding winter and the economic slowdown, AI startups are expected to experience this upward trend in the coming years," Neha Singh, co-founder, Tracxn said.

