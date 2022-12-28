India sees record M&As in 2022 at $152 billion3 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 10:09 PM IST
The total value of M&A deals in India stood at $152 billion in 2022 (year-to-date) compared to $107 billion in 2021.
The total value of M&A deals in India stood at $152 billion in 2022 (year-to-date) compared to $107 billion in 2021.
NEW DELHI : India saw a record level of mergers and acquisitions in 2022, as companies sought to consolidate positions, and enter new segments, leading to some of the largest-ever transactions in sectors such as banking, cement and aviation.