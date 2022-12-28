India sees record M&As in 2022 at $152 billion

“The merger of Tata’s Air India and Vistara would create the second largest airline in India (in terms of fleet size) with the largest international market share, and the second largest domestic market share. Combined entity would be the only Indian airline group to have both a full-service carrier and a low-cost carrier capturing market demand across segments," said Raj Balakrishnan, co-head of investment banking at BofA Merrill Lynch in India. BofA ML was the lead adviser on both Air India-Vistara and HDFC transactions.

