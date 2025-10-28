India’s top-funded space startup tees up for country’s 1st private rocket launch
Shouvik Das 8 min read 28 Oct 2025, 04:40 pm IST
Summary
- Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace plans to launch India’s first privately built commercial rocket within three months, marking a milestone for the country’s space sector.
- The Temasek- and GIC-backed space startup aims to scale to one launch every three months next year, and one every month from 2027.
New Delhi: India could see its first private commercial rocket launch in three months—a landmark moment set to be propelled by the country’s most-funded space startup.
So far, only the government-run Indian Space Research Organisation has launched rockets to put satellites in orbit. However, Isro’s main mandate is research and development, and its frequency of launch operations is limited.
Now, three years after India opened up its space sector to private companies, Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace is targetting its first full-scale commercial satellite launch mission by January.
