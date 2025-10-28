India’s top-funded space startup tees up for country’s 1st private rocket launch

“India does not have the kind of rocket launch demand that companies have so far projected. As a result, most demand is likely expected to come from abroad. But this demand isn’t going to come from the US, Russia, or China, which are the most active in space and have ample internal capacities. [It] will come from Iran, Israel, and other such countries, which are big demand generators for small satellite launches. [But] given the current geopolitics, it is difficult to imagine space companies such as Skyroot to see the kind of demand it could have [had] a few years ago," Giri said.