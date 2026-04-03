India’s young space startups find themselves in an unlikely Goldilocks zone, as the US-Iran war is driving a surge in demand for space-based surveillance data.
The US-Iran war opens a rare sweet spot for India’s space startups
SummaryGeopolitical tensions are fueling a surge in demand for satellite surveillance data.
India’s young space startups find themselves in an unlikely Goldilocks zone, as the US-Iran war is driving a surge in demand for space-based surveillance data.
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