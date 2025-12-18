Space startups expect revenue build-up as investors turn bullish

“Digantara is a truly unique company at a global level—there is no other company that is doing what they do. Deep-tech, by definition, takes many years to mature because of the nature of the technology and the times it takes to validate and commercialize. We’ve spoken with almost every stakeholder of India’s private space ecosystem, and I believe this is a sector that will grow sharply in the years to come. Access to capital will play a very important role in developing India's space-tech ecosystem, and the Centre’s ₹1 trillion research, development and innovation (RDI) fund will catalyze all aspects of India’s deep tech, including the private space sector,” he added.