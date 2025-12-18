New Delhi: India’s top space startups—Digantara, Skyroot and Agnikul Cosmos—have received a thumbs-up from investors as they look to scale up revenue over the next 18-24 months, marking a crucial milestone five years after New Delhi opened up space for private participation.
Space startups expect revenue build-up as investors turn bullish
SummaryWith $50 million in series-B funding, Digantara joined Skyroot as only two Indian space startups to have raised such capital in a single funding round. Marquee investors, including Peak XV, are now bullish on India's prospects of raising large capital as they start generating substantial revenue.
