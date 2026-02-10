Mint Explainer | Will the Centre’s new startup recognition rules really help businesses?
In a significant policy reset, the commerce ministry has tweaked startup recognition rules to better reflect the realities of long-gestation and scaling businesses. The changes expand eligibility timelines and ease thresholds, helping more startups access tax breaks, exemptions and government support for longer periods. Mint unpacks what’s changed, why it matters for founders, and how startups can leverage the benefits.