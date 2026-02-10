In a significant policy reset, the commerce ministry has tweaked startup recognition rules to better reflect the realities of long-gestation and scaling businesses. The changes expand eligibility timelines and ease thresholds, helping more startups access tax breaks, exemptions and government support for longer periods. Mint unpacks what’s changed, why it matters for founders, and how startups can leverage the benefits.

What has changed in the startup recognition rules?

The government revised the Startup Recognition Framework under the Startup India Action Plan last week to make it more inclusive for scaling and innovation-led businesses.

The turnover limit for startups has been raised from ₹100 crore to ₹200 crore to help growing companies retain recognition and benefits that officially recognized startups avail.

The new framework has also introduced a new deep-tech startup sub-category for firms working on cutting-edge technologies. These ventures can now be recognized up to 20 years from incorporation instead of the 10-year timeline earlier, and with a turnover of up to ₹300 crore. The move acknowledges the often inherently longer product development timelines and higher capital needs.

Are the changes limited to startups?

No. The revised rules have expanded startup recognition eligibility to include cooperative societies, or voluntary, member-owned associations, both multi-state and state-level cooperatives, if they meet other applicable startup criteria.

Traditionally organized around shared ownership and community services, cooperatives can now tap into startup incentives, broadening the reach of the Startup India initiative.

The primary idea behind the move, according to a notification from the commerce and industry ministry, is to promote innovation-driven growth at the grassroots level through community-led enterprises, agriculture, allied sectors, and rural industries. Cooperative societies typically focus on service rather than profit, promoting sustainable and equitable economic growth.

Why has the government made these changes?

The revised notification reflects a deliberate shift in the government's view of startup growth and innovation. Earlier, startups were defined largely with a focus on the internet, and consumer technology companies with shorter product cycles.

India’s startup ecosystem has evolved, with a growing number of research-intensive and capital-heavy ventures in areas such as advanced materials, artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, space and robotics. These businesses require more time to build and need a large investment and regulatory support.

Tracxn data shows funding into Indian deep-tech startups rose to about $1.15 billion in 2025, from $843 million in 2024. By creating a dedicated deep-tech category, the government has acknowledged that such companies face longer gestation periods and need more runway to benefit from government incentives.

How will it really benefit startups?

The benefits enjoyed by officially recognized startups typically include tax exemptions, preferential access to government schemes, faster regulatory clearances, and greater visibility in public procurement channels.

Key government programmes for recognized startups include Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs (TIDE 2.0), Funds of Funds for Startups (FFs), Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS), Technology Development Fund (TDF), and Startup Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP).

Startups close to or crossing the ₹100 crore revenue mark often found themselves falling out of the ecosystem prematurely, even while still building core products and markets. The higher limit gives them policy continuity as they bridge from early-stage growth to full commercial scale.

Does it impact how startups raise funding?

The policy changes have given founders a longer runway to demonstrate progress without losing access to government incentives, which, according to investors, would make it easier to attract patient capital such as long-term venture funds, strategic corporate investors and government-backed research and development (R&D) grants.

For deep-tech startups, the alignment between policy support and longer business timelines reduces regulatory uncertainty. Investors view this as a signal of a more mature and credible startup policy environment, which could encourage larger cheque sizes, longer holding periods and increased participation from global funds focused on research-led innovation.