Why are startups taking longer to go beyond seed funding? RTP Global’s Garg explains

Late-stage funding, however, tells a very different story. After surging to $29.3 billion in 2021 and staying elevated at $15.6 billion in 2022, it fell to $6 billion in 2023, recovered to $7.5 billion in 2024, and slipped again to $5.5 billion in 2025, according to Tracxn. That remains lower not just than the funding-boom years of 2021 and 2022, but also below the $7.7 billion raised in 2020, before the market entered its most overheated phase.