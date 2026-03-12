Bengaluru: Seed funding for startups has held up better than the overall financing since the 2021 boom cooled. But Nishit Garg, a partner at global venture capital (VC) firm RTP Global, says the real bottleneck has shifted to the next phase. The reason: artificial intelligence (AI) has shrunk timelines, but it is taking longer to win customers.
Why are startups taking longer to go beyond seed funding? RTP Global’s Garg explains
SummaryWhile AI has shrunk development timelines, it is taking longer to win customers even though early-stage funding is available.
Bengaluru: Seed funding for startups has held up better than the overall financing since the 2021 boom cooled. But Nishit Garg, a partner at global venture capital (VC) firm RTP Global, says the real bottleneck has shifted to the next phase. The reason: artificial intelligence (AI) has shrunk timelines, but it is taking longer to win customers.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More