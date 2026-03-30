Startups chasing India's small-town consumers are finally cracking the code on how to build custom in hinterland India, one of the world's most price-conscious markets.
Trust, not technology, is helping startups make inroads into the Indian hinterland
SummaryStartups in India focus on trust and technology in targeting small town India. Companies like Wealthy and Supernova have adapted business models to local nuances, highlighting the importance of relationships in non-urban markets. Read on for how they and other successful startups cracked Bharat.
Startups chasing India's small-town consumers are finally cracking the code on how to build custom in hinterland India, one of the world's most price-conscious markets.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More