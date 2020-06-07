India remains an attractive destination for talent, innovation and markets even as businesses have taken a temporary break, but nothing has changed amid the coronavirus, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder, Infosys Ltd and chairman, Axilor Ventures. Gopalakrishnan said this in a discussion with Sudhir Sethi, founder and chairman of venture capital firm Chiratae Ventures, formerly IDG Ventures India.

“Before the covid crisis started we had 36 or 37 unique unicorns in India, so we were actually a magnet for attracting investments.. I just saw the news which says that there are investors looking at Vodafone, Google is looking at Vodafone, Microsoft is also looking at Jio. So this is enforcing the story about India being an attractive destination. I believe that we will have large a number of unicorns, we will have significant investments coming into India to take advantage of the opportunity that India provides."

Gopalakrishnan said he is confident that startups responded faster to covid-related solutions than established companies because they had less bureaucracy. He reiterated that in the short-term, the economy is taking a hit but in the medium to long-term, none of the things which are positive about India have changed.

"The talent that we have is, I believe, second to none all the way from white collar work to blue collar work, from things like IT services to advance manufacturing or health care etc., our healthcare system till now has actually demonstrated that they are able to step up to the challenges in spite of the poor health care infrastructure."

"Second, I strongly believe that in the future we will use multiple exponential technologies to change industries in what is called the fourth industrial revolution. And India is probably the best place to leverage these technologies for maximum benefits," Gopalakrishnan added.

However, for that businesses need to pivot or repurpose their solutions now to reach their consumers during this pandemic, to stay relevant and look at what new opportunities are being created during this crisis so that they can emerge stronger.

The co-founder of Infosys also spoke about the disparity between the digitally unconnected and those unconnected. The digital divide is stark because of the work from home, he said. The more educated people are able to work from home whereas the blue collar workers are not able to work from home and the people don't who don't have computers at home can’t put their children to online schools.

Gopalakrishnana emphasized about the importance of leadership and resilience in the current times.

“...During this downturn the IT services industry is doing better than many other sectors, because of the leadership and the resilience shown by the leadership and I think those learnings have been transferred to the new generation of entrepreneurs and leaders and that is what I see today," he said.

He also made a strong case for collaboration between the industry, government and the startup ecosystem to create Indian capital on par with foreign capital, especially when it comes to startups and emerging companies. He cited the examples of the top five companies in the world based on market capitalization and said they are all companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon which are less than 50 years old that are creating tremendous value and innovation.

"We need some of these companies to be owned by Indians for wealth creation. That's why I would encourage all Indian funds, family offices to look at a portion of their investable wealth to go to these class of assets, these startups."

Creating the right regulatory framework for business, the need to reduce corruption and encourage more Indian wealth to support research and innovation were some of the other pints he touched upon.

“You know less than 0.1% of private investment is going into R&D in India," he added saying, " we have to create Indian VC firms, Indian funds that are billion dollar or ten billion dollars, the wealth is there, you know, whatever data we have shows that maybe $2-3 trillion of wealth is there in private hands in India.. So some of that has to actually flow into this ecosystem." Gopalakrishnan also urged startups to think of Initial Public Offering (IPO) so that the bread goes to the general public.

