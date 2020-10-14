India to have 100 unicorns by 2025 despite covid impact: TiE report

The report illustrates the range of impact on the various sectors and elaborates on the steps taken by entrepreneurs to reinvent their business models to minimize the impact of covid-19. Factors that reflect the ecosystem’s resurrection include pickup in M&A activity and seed as well as late-stage funding. In Q3, the Indian startup ecosystem showed positive signs of recovery – funding reverting to 98% of Q1 levels, investor sentiments becoming positive, ticket sizes increasing, number of startups raising their first investment round also reverting to Q1 levels – ensuring that the startup ecosystem bounced back, with an expectation of becoming healthier and more vibrant in the future.