India to have largest content creator base

Zefmo said, in a report on Sunday, that the organized influencer marketing sector is set to reach ₹3,000 crore in FY24, while the revenue share of micro-influencers will rise from 9% this fiscal to 14% in FY24. It also noted that payouts to influencers from brand campaigns is growing, as are the length of brand campaigns. Kalaari had said in a report that only about 150,000 of India’s creators were able to earn over $200 per month. Typically, a micro-influencer is someone who has between 1,000 and 100,000 followers.