‘India to see next set of IPO-bound firms in niche sectors from tier-II markets’

Some of his portfolio companies such as DrinkPrime, a water purification startup, and Internet company Wiom, which he claims has more concentration than mainstream providers like Jio and Airtel, are some examples of those that have challenged the incumbents in the space, Sharma said. Wiom, for example, is used by labourers and village folks who use the Internet for just a day to, say, watch a cricket match. It is in these geographies that Wiom has more users than Jio or Airtel, he claimed. “These are the kind of companies which will be the future of this country. They will be responsible for the next wave of innovation that comes from semi-urban and rural areas."