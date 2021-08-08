New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) has tied up with Indian Bank to fund debt capital to its startups. The move will help startups get working capital and growth capital without diluting equity early in their life cycle.

According to Rishikesha Krishnan, director at IIM-B, the institute aims to provide a support system to young ventures through the N S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL)—the incubation and entrepreneurial centre for early-stage companies that demonstrate a potential to innovate, implement and create social and financial impact.

“This (partnership) includes mentoring, providing networking opportunities and access to funding. So far, most of the funding has been focused on equity, mostly through government schemes. There were not too many opportunities for debt financing. That is why this collaboration with Indian Bank is special," Krishnan added.

Venkatesh Panchapagesan, chairperson of the incubation centre at IIM-B, said that the partnership will make debt capital easily available for startups. “Many startups that are in their growth phase need working capital, which can be obtained through this arrangement without having them dilute equity. This unique partnership will provide fast-track access for NSRCEL startups to the bank’s loan products," he added.

“There is a lot of goodwill between IIM-B and Indian Bank…there has always been a need for debt capital for start-ups as they had never really fit the traditional lending models of banks in India," said Padmaja Chunduru, the chief executive officer of Indian Bank.

“Startups, no doubt, have a passion for what they do but they also need to understand financial metrics. We are delighted to collaborate with IIM-B and three loans have already been approved," she added.

