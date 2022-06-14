Indian cities rise in global start-up ranks, China's ecosystems slip2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 05:36 PM IST
- China’s start-up ecosystems suffered a decline in the ranking, says Startup Genome report
Several Indian ecosystems have risen in the global start-up ecosystem rankings, most notably Delhi, according to a report. Delhi is 11 places higher than in 2021, entering the top 30 for the first time at 26, says a report by Startup Genome, a policy advisory and research organization for public and private organizations.