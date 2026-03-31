MUMBAI: India’s consumer startup boom is producing brands at record speed, but many are stalling just as quickly when it comes to scaling.
Starting a consumer brand is easier than ever in India. Scaling it is getting harder
SummaryStartups are launching faster and finding early traction, but distribution gaps, rising expectations and shifting consumer behaviour are making it harder to sustain growth.
MUMBAI: India’s consumer startup boom is producing brands at record speed, but many are stalling just as quickly when it comes to scaling.
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