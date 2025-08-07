Where the heart is: India's dating app startups find love outside metros
Rwit Ghosh 8 min read 07 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
The Indian dating app market is evolving, with startups like QuackQuack and Schmooze experiencing growth in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Will they crack monetisation where global giants have struggled?
For years, India’s dating apps focused primarily on the country’s metro cities. But as the dust settles post-pandemic, users in small cities are driving the next wave of growth in digital romance.
