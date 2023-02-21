Indian edtech sector still attractive for investors: GSV Ventures
GSV is eyeing investments in sub-sectors such as upskilling and the K12 segment - for kids from kindergarten to Grade 12 - among others, Quazzo said
India is still one of the world's most exciting markets for education technology investors, says venture capital firm GSV Ventures, sounding an upbeat tone for a sector still reeling from massive layoffs and a funding crunch.
