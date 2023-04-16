Indian colleges accelerate work on Indic languages gen AI

Professor Mausam, the founding head of Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence at IIT Delhi, said that in 2022, he, along with Anoop Krishnan, associate professor, and a team of students, created a language model called ‘MatSciBert’ — specifically for the field of material science research.“The eventual goal is to discover new materials with the help of AI. A first step is to process scientific articles and extract from them knowledge about materials and their properties. We developed MatSciBert in 2022 — it is a language model skilled in reading material science papers more effectively than other generic language models like Bert. MatSciBert has been downloaded o almost 100,000 times in the last year and has been found useful for various material science tasks by numerous groups all over the world," said Mausam, who goes by one name.