Indian EV startup Zypp Electric raises $25 million in Gogoro-led round
Zypp Electric said it has raised $25 million in a series B funding round led by Taiwanese battery-swapping service provider Gogoro, as the Indian EV startup looks to expand to new cities and boost its fleet size
CHENNAI : Zypp Electric said on Wednesday it has raised $25 million in a series B funding round led by Taiwanese battery-swapping service provider Gogoro Inc, as the Indian electric vehicle startup looks to expand to new cities and boost its fleet size.
