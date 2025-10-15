Indian family offices have a new favourite—early-stage VC funds
After years of backing late-stage or pre-IPO bets, India’s wealthiest families are shifting capital to smaller venture funds as institutional investors pull back.
Once focused on large, late-stage investments, India’s family offices are now venturing into riskier early-stage startup territory—carving out a small but potentially more rewarding portfolio diversification.
Family offices are increasingly investing more in venture capital firms that back early-stage startups, departing from their traditional playbook of focusing on IPO-ready or pre-IPO funding rounds that deliver faster returns, said fund managers and investment advisors.
While family offices mostly allocate only $2-8 million to such VC funds, the investments open up crucial access to their distribution, supply, and hiring networks, they said.
According to these industry executives, Ranjan Pai’s investment vehicle Claypond Capital, and the family offices of Baldota Group, Amara Raja Group, and Jagran Group (Anikarth Ventures) are actively exploring investment opportunities in early-stage VCs funds.