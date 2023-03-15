Indian firms bullish on OpenAI’s GPT-41 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 08:01 PM IST
The new model is presently being evaluated by companies in terms of its business potential and deployment, with the inclusion of six Indian languages offering scope for chatbot makers to build support for vernacular features into their enterprise products.
New Delhi Industry experts and companies welcomed the launch of GPT-4, the latest-generation large language model by Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence firm, OpenAI. The new model, which was launched on Tuesday, is presently being evaluated by companies in terms of its business potential and deployment, with the inclusion of six Indian languages offering scope for chatbot makers to build support for vernacular features into their enterprise products.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×