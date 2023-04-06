Indian gamers splurge on in-app purchases2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 09:38 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Nearly two-thirds (64%) of paid gamers in India spend their money on in-app purchases while 57% spend on gaming subscriptions on consoles and other platforms, according to a consumer survey. The study covered around 2,200 gamers who were interviewed by gaming venture fund Lumikai and AWS in November 2022.
