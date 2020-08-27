Indian gaming startup Gamezop raises 32 crore from US investors Bitkraft

"We have been looking to enter the Indian gaming market for a while and with Gamezop, the factors that excite us the most came together nicely – proven model ready to scale, extreme capital efficiency, solid product moat, and an unfair advantage in user acquisition. That Gamezop could scale to over 34 Mn users in a highly competitive space, while being profitable and with minimal external capital highlights the team’s capabilities to be a major internet company," Malte Barth, Founding General Partner, Bitkraft said in a statement.