Hospitals fortify cybersecurity on attacks

Hospitals fortify cybersecurity on attacks3 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Experts said the widely-publicized cyberattack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in November was a wake-up call for the industry, leading hospital executives to sharpen focus on security solutions that could strengthen their systems
NEW DELHI : An overwhelming increase in cyberattacks is prompting hospitals across India to ramp up their security infrastructure.
