IT firms plan generative AI investments4 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s top IT exporter, said at its FY23 earnings press conference that it has seen a steep rise in interest among clients in generative AI.
NEW DELHI : India’s information technology (IT) companies are planning investments and proof of concept (PoC) projects in generative artificial intelligence (AI) to tap a surge in interest, fuelled by the popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
