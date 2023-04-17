IT firms plan generative AI investments

“In our interactions with clients over the last (March) quarter, the conversation starts and stops with ChatGPT. Everyone is talking about what the tool can do, and for once, it is very clear that innovation is surpassing productivity. This is panning out as a trend across most of our $10 billion deal wins during the quarter—machine learning is an important area for most companies, and almost everyone is asking how we’re integrating ChatGPT into our offerings," said N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer, TCS. Subramaniam affirmed that TCS has already started integrating generative AI into the company’s portfolio of services. Stating that the company is looking to leverage nearly four decades of data that it has from its business, he said, “The interesting thing is to see how we can apply ML and deep learning on the data available with us, and see how we can raise the bar on our own delivery capabilities and improve the overall quality for our clients."

